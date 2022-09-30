AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022: Classy Iran cruise into quarter-finals [VIDEO]

AFC – KUWAIT CITY, Defending champions Iran confirmed their place in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ Kuwait 2022 knockout stage after cruising 10-1 past Chinese Taipei in their Group C tie on Friday.

Twelve-time champions Iran were simply sizzling form as they put the game to bed early after racing to a six-goal lead going into the break at the Saad Al Abdullah Hall.

Iran, who defeated Indonesia 5-0 in their opener, burst into action from the first blow of the whistle with Hossein Tayebibidgoli and Mohammadhossein Bazyar just missing the target from above the area.

Alireza Rafiei Pour forced Fu Li-wei into a diving save in the second minute before the Chinese Taipei keeper conceded moments later with Bazyar finding the back of the net off Moslem Oladghobad’s layoff.

Iran were just getting started with Tayebibidgoli etching his name on the scoresheet in the third minute, finishing off Oladghobad’s assist.

Chinese Taipei had a rare chance a minute later with captain Chi Sheng-fa bursting down the left flank, but his effort to get a cross into the danger area was foiled by Mahdi Karimi.

Chinese Taipei were no match for Iran’s brilliance as the Central Asian side scored their third goal after Salar Aghapour found an unmarked Saeid Ahmad Abbasi, who finished with ease from close range.

Tayebibidgoli picked up his second goal of the evening in the 16th minute, scoring a volley off Oladghobad’s kick-in, before Ahmad Abbasi put Iran 5-0 up a minute later.

Chinese Taipei tried to mount a fightback but paid dearly as Iran caught them off a counter-attack with Ahmad Abbasi completing his hat-trick two minutes from the half-time whistle.

Iran grabbed their seventh goal two minutes into the restart with Tayebibidgoli threatening from the left flank before the two-time AFC Futsal Asian Cup Top Scorer sent an inviting lob for Aghapour to finish.

Chinese Taipei tried to push forward again but their efforts were cut short with Alireza Javan Shahkhali collecting the loose ball before squeezing a shot past Fu Li-wei in the 28th minute.

However, Chinese Taipei’s determination was finally rewarded when they found an opening in the 31st minute with He Chia-chen scoring from inside the box, finishing off Chi Sheng-fa’s pass.

There was no letting up from Iran as they continued to pressure their opponents with Karimi finding the net in the 35th minute before Ahmad Abbasi scored his side’s 10th goal a minute later.

Iran play Lebanon next, while Chinese Taipei face a must-win tie against Indonesia on Sunday.