September 30, 2022

FFIRI: Iran to play last warmup match in Tehran [Report]

26 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, a member of the Iran Football Federation’s Board of Directors, said Team Melli will play its last friendly in Tehran ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, Iran is scheduled to play its last warm-up match in Tehran on November 10th or 11th.

He had previously said Iran will play the last friendly in Doha.

Team Melli, headed by Carlos Queiroz, defeated Uruguay 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Senegal in two friendly matches in Austria.

Iran has been drawn in Group B of the World Cup along with England, the US, and Wales.

Iran will start the campaign with a match against England on November 21st.

