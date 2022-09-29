WC 2022: England will have to watch out for Iran’s record-breaking goalkeeper 

Givemesport.com – LONDON, England will have to watch out for Iran goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand, and his record-breaking long throws during the World Cup.

Beiranvand plays for Persian Gulf Pro League club Persepolis and could be in line to start for Iran at the Qatar World Cup this winter.

If he does start, he will certainly shock plenty of people with his quite ridiculous long throws.

Back in 2016 while playing for Iran, Beiranvand launched a throw that broke a Guinness World Record.

The ball travelled an insane 61.26 metres before bouncing. The throw even found an Iran striker who, unfortunately, put the ball wide.

It took five years for Guinness to recognise Beiranvand’s outrageous feat and award him with the world record.

Not many goalkeepers can even kick the ball that far.

Beiranvand was given a Guinness plaque that reads: “The further distance throw of a football (soccer ball) in a competitive match is 61m 26mm, (200 ft, 1.57in) and was achieved by Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) playing for Iran against South Korea at the Aradi Stadium, Tehran, Iran on 11 October 2016.

“Officially amazing.”

But that throw is far from a one-off for Beiranvand who has become renowned for starting attacks with his incredible distribution.

How can Beiranvand throw the ball so far?

According to football writer Karan Tejwani, Beiranvand’s remarkable talent can be traced back to playing a game called ‘Dal Paran’ that involves throwing stones over long distances. It’s obviously served him well throughout his football career.

Beiranvand has an incredible story

Beiranvand, 30, actually has an inspirational story.

In his teenage years, Beiranvand ran away from home and moved to Tehran in order to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

He was homeless for some time.

After working numerous jobs to make ends meet, Beiranvand made his debut for Iranian top tier side Naft Tehran in 2011.

Three years later he made his debut for his country and, four years after that, he was Iran’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup, where he saved a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo in a 1-1 draw vs Portugal.

He could now be Iran’s No.1 at the 2022 World Cup as they face England, Wales and USA in their group.

One thing is for sure, defenders will have to watch out when he has the ball in his hands.