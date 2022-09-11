Carlos Queiroz announces preliminary TM list for upcoming friendlies

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Carlos Queiroz has invited 24 players to take part in the training camp ahead of two friendly matches against Uruguay and Senegal.

The Portuguese coach’s preliminary list only includes domestic-based players, whilst he will also call up the foreign-based players in the coming days.

Iran is scheduled to play Uruguay on Sept. 23 in a friendly match in Austria and they will meet Senegal four days later.

Team Melli has been drawn in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup along with England, the U.S. and Wales.



Goalkeepers:

Payam Niazmand (Sepahan), Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis)

Defenders:

Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan), Omid Noorafkan (Sepahan), Mehdi Shiri (Foolad), Aref Aghasi (Foolad), Saleh Hardani (Esteghlal), Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal), Saman Fallah (Paykan), Armin Sohrabian (Gol Gohar), Mortza Pouraliganji (Persepolis)

Midfielders:

Mehdi Mehdipour (Esteghlal), Mohammad Karimi (Sepahan), Yasin Salmani (Sepahan), Reza Asadi (Tractor), Mehdi Hosseini (Mes Rafsanjan), Mohammad Khodabandehlou (Gol Gohar), Milad Sarlak (Persepolis)

Forwards:

Mohammad Mohebbi (Esteghlal), Mehdi Ghaedi (Esteghlal), Saeid Sadeghi (Persepolis), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Shahryar Moghanlou (Sepahan)