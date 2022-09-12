Eurico Pinhal joins Malavan coaching staff

Tasnim – BANDAR ANZALI, Portuguese coach Eurico Pinhal joined Iranian team Malavan Bandar Anzali’s coaching staff on Monday.

The 39-year-old coach has most recently worked at Portuguese club UD Almería B.

Newly-promoted Malavan sits bottom of the table in the Iran Professional League (IPL) with two points out of five matches.

Pinhal has also worked as an assistant at Portuguese teams Gil Vicente and Famalicão.

Malavan Bandar Anzali is headed by Maziar Zare.