Iran edges Finland at 2022 Continental Futsal Championship

Tasnim – BANGKOK, Iran started the 2022 Continental Futsal Championship with a 2-1 win over Finland in Group B on Sunday.

Salar Aghapour and Moslem Oladghobad scored for Team Melli in each half.

Vahid Shamsaei’s men are scheduled to face Vietnam on Tuesday.

Thailand, Morocco and Angola are in Group A.

The tournament is hosted by the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) from September 11 to 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Iran (sixth in world rankings), Morocco (ninth), Finland (18th), Thailand (20th), Vietnam (40th) and Angola (46th) are taking part in the tournament.

The six teams have been divided into two groups, played in a round-robin format. The top two teams per group will advance to the semifinals.

Iran has competed in the Tournament as part of preparation for the 2022 Asian Futsal Championship that will take place from September 25 to October 20 in Kuwait.

Team Melli has been drawn in Group C along with Lebanon, Chinese Taipei and Indonesia.