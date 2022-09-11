September 14, 2022

PersianFootball.com

Your Source For Iran Football News

Taremi stars in Porto win over Chaves [VIDEO]

1 min read
3 days ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Portugoal.net – PORTO, Porto put their disappointing Champions League defeat behind them after beating Chaves 3-0 at Estádio do Dragão.

Mehdi Taremi headed home the opening goal in the 5th minute when João Mário’s cross was diverted into his direction.

The Dragons were unable to extend their lead until the 70th minute when Steven Vitória’s error allowed Taremi to race clear and set up Evanilson.

Paulo Vítor gifted the Dragons another cheap goal 10 minutes later, his failed clearance ricocheting into the goal off André Franco.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQK95sbxugQ

Related Stories

1 min read

Iran victorious over Vietnam at 2022 Continental Futsal Championship [VIDEO] ￼

1 hour ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 min read

Mehrdad Mohammadi joins Al-Sailiya

2 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 min read

Carlos Queiroz ready for his mission in Iran [VIDEO] ￼￼

3 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

You may have missed

1 min read

Iran victorious over Vietnam at 2022 Continental Futsal Championship [VIDEO] ￼

1 hour ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 min read

Mehrdad Mohammadi joins Al-Sailiya

2 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 min read

Carlos Queiroz ready for his mission in Iran [VIDEO] ￼￼

3 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 min read

Iran U17 football team to participate in Japan tournament ￼

3 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan