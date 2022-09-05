Iran ready for AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 Qualifiers

41 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran football team is ready for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 Qualifiers, a coach said.

Samad Marfavi’s team has been drawn in Group J along with Kyrgyzstan, Brunei and the UAE.

The young Team Melli will start the campaign with a match against host Kyrgyzstan on September 14 at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek.

“We are optimistic about the competition,” Iran assistant coach Abbas Sarkhab said. “We want to hold a training camp in Oman ahead of the competition. It will help our team prepare better for the Qualifiers.

“In my opinion, these players are future of Iran football. We have so many talented players in our team and are capable of winning our group,” he added.

In each group, teams will play each other once at a centralized venue. The 10 group winners and the five best runners-up will qualify for the final tournament.