Milad Mohammadi assists in late cameo appearance against PAS Giannina [VIDEO]

Ekathimerini.com – ATHENS, AEK saw off visiting PAS Giannina 2-0 with goals from Orbelin Pineda and Nordin Amrabat.

The match held in the Greek capital, Athens, saw the home side play its final home game before the official opening of its brand new Agia Sophia Stadium later this month.

Orbelin Pineda opened the scoring in the 39th minute.

The second goal came in the second half towards the end of regulation time when substitute Milad Mohammadi found Nordin Amrabat, who scored AEK’s second goal against PAS Ioannina in the 87th minute.