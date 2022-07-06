IPL: Hugo Almeida announced as Sepahan assistant coach

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Former Portugal national football team forward Hugo Almeida was named as the new assistant coach of Sepahan team.

Almeida has signed a one-year deal with Sepahan to work as Jose Morais’s assistant in the Iranian football team.

The 38-year-old forward has previously worked with Jose Morais in Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

Almeida was a member of the Porto football team who won the 2003-04 UEFA Champions League.

As a player, Almeida has played at all levels in Portugal’s national teams.