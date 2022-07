(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football club parted company with its right-winger Ramin Rezaeian.

Rezaeian had joined the Reds from Al-Duhail in February but failed to meet the expectations.

He traveled to Qatar Sunday night which indicates a potential return to the QSL.

Media reports suggest that the 31-year-old player has reached an agreement with a Qatari club.