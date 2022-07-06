2022 CAFA Championship: Team Melli Banovan departs for Dushanbe

12 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s women’s football team, known as Team Melli Banovan, departed Tehran for Tajikistan on Tuesday to participate at the 2022 CAFA Women’s Championship.

Team Melli will start the campaign on Friday with a match against Kyrgyzstan at the Republic Central Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The tournament will bring Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan together in Dushanbe.

The 2022 CAFA Women’s Championship is the second edition of the CAFA Women’s Championship, an international women’s football tournament organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).

The round-robin tournament is scheduled to run from July 6 to 21, 2022.

Uzbekistan won the first edition.