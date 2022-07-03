Persepolis add Jalal Hosseini to coaching staff

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Jalal Hosseini signed a deal with Persepolis to assist Yahya Golmohammadi in the upcoming season of the Iran Professional League (IPL).

The 40-year-old defender announced his retirement on Friday.

Hosseini represented Iran in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, as well as the 2007, 2011, and 2015 AFC Asian Cups.

With nine league titles, Hosseini is considered the most honorable and unattainable Iranian player in this regard.

On Saturday, Hosseini started a new chapter in his sporting life after he was chosen as Persepolis’s assistant coach.