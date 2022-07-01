Shahab Zahedi extends with Puskás Akadémia FC

13 views

FELCSUT, Puskás Akadémia, who plays in the Hungarian football league NB I, can count on the support of Iranian attacker Shahab Zahedi in the next season as well.

The 26-year-old striker joined the Felcsút squad from Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk in March, as UEFA gave special permission to players from the conflict-stricken country to switch clubs due to the war in Ukraine.

Shahab Zahedi was restricted to playing in only eight matches last season due to an injury, but scored in four of them.

According to the Puskás Academy’s statement on Friday, the striker is now healthy, and since the European Union extended the special permit for players from Ukrainian clubs in the meantime, Zahedi has now extended his contract by a year with the PAFC and will stay with the Hungarian team until the summer of 2023.