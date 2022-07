118 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team prodigy Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh will likely join Belgium side Charleroi SC.

The 21-year-old player was a member of the Blues who won Iran Professional League title this season.

Hosseinzadeh’s release clause stands at $250,000.

He joined the Iranian giant from Saipa last season and scored eight goals for the Tehran-based team.