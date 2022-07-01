Persepolis defender Jalal Hosseini retires

33 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team veteran defender Jalal Hosseini announced his retirement on Friday.

The 40-year-old defender started his playing career in Malavan in 2002 and has also played in Saipa, Sepahan, Naft Tehran, and Persepolis.

Hosseini also was a prolific figure in Team Melli. He played 115 matches for Iran national football team and scored eight goals.

Hosseini represented Iran in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups and three 2007, 2011 and 2015 AFC Asian Cups.

With nine league titles, Hosseini is considered the most honorable and unattainable Iranian player in this regard.