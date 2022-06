18 views

Tehran Times – BAM, Khatoon Bam claimed the title of the 2021/22 Kowsar Women Football League.

A total of 12 teams competed for the top honor and Khatoon Bam won the title with one match remaining and 58 points, followed by Shahrdari Sirjan (54 points) and Sepahan (50).

Khatoon, formerly known as Shahrdari Bam, is the most decorated team in the Iranian women’s league, winning eight titles out of 14 editions.

Khatoon Bam will represent Iran at the 2022 AFC Women’s Club Championship.