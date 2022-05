88 views

Tasnim – DUBAI, Iranian international midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi has reportedly parted ways with Emirati club Shabab Al-Ahli.

The 29-year-old player joined Shabab Al-Ahli in 2021 from Persepolis and scored three goals in 23 matches for the team.

Media reports suggest that he is going to return to Persepolis.

Nourollahi helped Persepolis advance to AFC Champions League two times in 2018 and 2020.