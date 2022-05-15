IPL: Esteghlal wins league after nine years [VIDEO]

66 views

Tehran Times – AHVAZ, Esteghlal football team claimed the title of Iran Professional League (IPL) Saturday night.

The Blues have not won the title since the 2012/13 season.

Esteghlal defeated Foolad 2-1 in Ahvaz thanks to goals from Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh and Adel Hardani.

Alireza Kushki scored the hosts’ sole goal in the dying moments of the match.

In Sirjan, Persepolis suffered a 2-1 loss against Sepahan.

Mohammad Nejadmehdi and Sajad Shahbazzadeh were on target for Sepahan and Ali Nemati pulled a goal back for Persepolis.

Elsewhere, Havadar edged past Fajr Sepasi 1-0, Shahr Khodro and Paykan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, Aluminum defeated Sanat Naft 2-1, Gol Gohar beat Mes 2-1, Zob Ahan and Tractor played out a goalless draw and struggling Naft Masjed Soleyman were held to a 1-1 draw against Nassaji.

With three matches to spare, Esteghlal won the title with 63 points. Persepolis are second with 54 points, followed by Sepahan with 52 points.