TM coach Dragan Skocic returns to Tehran

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic returned to Tehran on Monday.

The Croat underwent successful surgery in early May in his country for suffering a gastrointestinal illness.

He will soon announce Iranâ€™s squad for a friendly match against Canada, slated for June 5 at Vancouver’s BC Place.

Team Melli is in Group B of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 along with England, the US, and one of Wales, Ukraine or Scotland.

Canada will play in Group F alongside Belgium, Serbia, and Morocco.