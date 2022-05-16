Friendly: Canada vs Iran match tickets sold out

116 views

Tasnim – VANCOUVER, All the tickets for the friendly match between Canada and Iran football teams have been sold out.

The match will be held at Vancouverâ€™s BC Place 54,000-seat Stadium on June 5.

According to reports, the Canadian federation has been surprised by the warm welcome of both Canadian and Iranian fans for the match.

Some 27,000 tickets were sold in the first hour, reports suggest.

The match is the first friendly game for Iran ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the last friendly match for Canada at home.

Team Melli is in Group B along with England, the US, and one of Wales, Ukraine or Scotland.

Canada will play in Group F alongside Belgium, Serbia, and Morocco.