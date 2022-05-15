Taremi and FC Porto celebrate Portuguese title [VIDEO]

111 views

Maisfutebol.iol.pt – PORTO, FC Porto celebrated winning the Portuguese first division championship, the 30th in the clubs history.

Mehdi Taremi, FC Porto forward, in statements to Porto Canal during the celebration of the title in the middle of DragÃ£o.

“It was a great season, very good.Â We scored 91 points that go down in history.Â We worked hard from the beginning, now we are here celebrating the title of champions with our fans.Â Now is the time to enjoy it after eight or nine months of hard work.”

A season with many goals, Taremi made a celebration silencing some criticism, what was the story behind this?

“I don’t care that people are against me, I do my job, I try to help the team.Â I have never disrespected anyone, but there have been people who have not respected me.Â I never said anything about it.”