Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iranian football team Foolad will meet Saudi Arabia’s Al-Faisaly in the 2022 AFC Champions League Round of 16.

The match has been scheduled for February 3, 2023.

Qatari teams Al-Duhail and Al-Rayyan will lock horns in the stage.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab will face Uzbekistan’s Nasaf Qarshi, while Saudi giant Al-Hilal will play Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE in the West Region.