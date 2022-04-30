Mehdi Taremi scores brace against VizelaÂ [VIDEO]

405 views

Tasnim – PORTO, Mehdi Taremi struck twice as Porto defeated Vizela 4-2 in Primeira Liga Saturday night.

Evanilson opened the scoring for Porto in Estadio do Dragao in the 21st minute and Taremi doubled the advantage seven minutes later from the penalty spot.

Alex Mendez pulled a goal back in the 36th minute and Nuno Moreira leveled the scoreboard in the 48th minute.

Mbemba made it 3-2 in the 56th minute and with three minutes left, Taremi completed his brace to make the match 4-2.

With this win, Porto has almost sealed their 30th league crown.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hl_zxWUAXg