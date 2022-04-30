Shahab Zahedi scores brace against Mezőkövesd [VIDEO]

329 views

Tasnim – FELCSUT, Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi scored a brace as Puskas Academy defeated Mezőkövesd 3-1 in Hungarian OTP Bank League.

In the match held in Pancho Arena, Stefan Drazic scored for the visiting team but Jozef Urblik canceled out his goal three minutes later.

Zahedi scored Puskas’s second goal in the 44th minute and netted his team’s third goal five minutes into the second half.

Puskas Academy sits second in the table, 13 points behind leader Ferencvaros.

Highlights: https://m4sport.hu/magyar-foci/labdarugas/cikk/2022/04/30/zahedi-ujabb-duplajaval-a-puskas-nagyot-lepett-a-dobogo-fele-a-mezokovesd-meg-izgulhat