Ali Daei among Qatar 2022 Final Draw assistants

1 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Iran national football team legend Ali Daei has been chosen as one of the assistants for the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw.

On Friday, FIFA World Cup champions Cafu (Brazil) and Lothar Matthäus (Germany) will team up with six more assistants for the final draw to reveal the groups for the 2022 edition of football’s global showpiece.

The full line-up of assistants will also include Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar), Ali Daei (Iran), Bora Milutinović (Serbia/Mexico), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Rabah Madjer (Algeria) and Tim Cahill (Australia).

Daei was the leading scorer in men’s international football until his remarkable tally of 109 goals was overhauled by Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo in September 2021.