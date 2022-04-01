Jahanbakhsh scored the fastest goal of the 3rd round of 2022 WCQ’s

313 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iranâ€™s Alireza Jahanbakhsh is the one who netted the fastest goal of the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The Team Melli captain headed into the Iraq net after one minute and 59 seconds on Matchday Two encounter in Doha, setting his side to a 3-0 win.

Just a few days earlier, Vietnam playmaker Nguyen Quang Hai had struck after two minutes and 17 seconds to put his side one up in a 3-1 opening-day defeat to Saudi Arabia with a goal that finished as the second-fastest of the campaign.