Tasnim – TEHRAN, Forouzan Soleymani was named the new head coach of Iran’s women’s futsal team.

Under her tutelage, Iran claimed the title of the 2015 AFC Women’s Futsal Championship in Malaysia.

Team Melli Banovan parted company with Soleymani after the 2015 competition but she has now returned to the National Team once again.

Soleymani will prepare the Iranian team for the 2022 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup.