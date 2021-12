Taremi breaks scoring drought as Porto defeat Benfica [VIDEO]

7 views

Portugoal.net – PORTO, For the second time in a week, FC Porto hosted and convincingly beat Benfica.

First-half goals by Fábio Vieira and Pepê put the home team in control in front of an ecstatic crowd at the Estádio do Dragão.

Upon the restart Yaremchuk found the net to briefly give Benfica hope of a comeback, but André Almeida was sent off straight afterward, and Mehdi Taremi’s strike made sure Porto went back to the top of the table with a 3-1 win.

The Blue and Whites share first place with Sporting, who were made to work hard before overcoming Portimonense 3-2 at Alvalade last night.