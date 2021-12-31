Taremi breaks scoring drought as Porto defeat Benfica [VIDEO]

7 views

Portugoal.net – PORTO, For the second time in a week, FC Porto hosted and convincingly beat Benfica.

First-half goals by FÃ¡bio Vieira and PepÃª put the home team in control in front of an ecstatic crowd at the EstÃ¡dio do DragÃ£o.

Upon the restart Yaremchuk found the net to briefly give Benfica hope of a comeback, but AndrÃ© Almeida was sent off straight afterward, and Mehdi Taremiâ€™s strike made sure Porto went back to the top of the table with a 3-1 win.

The Blue and Whites share first place with Sporting, who were made to work hard before overcoming Portimonense 3-2 at Alvalade last night.