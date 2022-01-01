Torabi and Akhbari named in 2021 AFC Champions League Fans Best XI

13 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Tractor goalkeeper Mohammed Reza Akhbari and Persepolis midfielder Mehdi Torabi were chosen by the fans in the Best XI of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Collecting over half of the votes, the Iranian custodian Akhbarishad takes the place between the posts, with Al-Hilal ‘keeper and 2021 champion Abdullah Al-Mayouf coming second.

The leading playmaker in terms of statistics, Mehdi Torabi proved the most popular candidate among the Asian football family and is the only member of the 2020 finalists in the fansâ€™ eleven.

Torabi takes the left side of our three-man midfield with Al-Hilal pair Salem Al-Dawsari and Salman Al-Faraj, who received the second and third most votes respectively, taking up the other two spots.