Tasnim – PONFERRADA, Ponferradina football team goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh tested positive for COVID-19.

The 28-year-old goalie missed his team’s match against Oviedo, where Ponferradina lost 2-0 in Segunda Division.

The loss left the team in fifth place with 37 points out of 22 matches.

The Spanish football team has announced that its six players have contracted COVID-19.