Hazfi Cup: Round of 16 draw completed

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal, and Persepolis football teams learned their fate at the 2021/22 Iranâ€™s Hazfi Cup Round of 16.

In the draw ceremony held on Monday in Iranâ€™s Football League Organization, a total of 16 teams learned their fate in the round.

Esteghlal will meet Paykan in an all Tehran affair, and Persepolis will travel to Isfahan to face Zob Ahan.

Defending champion Foolad will also face Mes Kerman in Ahvaz.

Iranâ€™s Hazfi Cup Round of 16 matches will be held on January 17 and 18, 2022.

Fixtures:

*Foolad Khuzestan – Mes Kerman

*Naft Masjed Soleyman – Khalij Fars Mahshahr

*Zob Ahan Isfahan – Persepolis

*Paykan Tehran – Esteghlal

*Padideh Mashhad – Mes Rafsanjan

*Sanat Naft Abadan – Kheybar Khoramabad

*Sepahan Isfahan – Aluminum Arak

*Nassaji Mazandaran – Gol Gohar Sirjan