Deportivo AlavÃ©s to offer trial to Amir Ebrahimzadeh [Report]

Noticiasdealava.eus – ALAVA, Spanish football club Deportivo Alaves has offered a one-month trial to the Iranian center-forward.

17-year-old Amir is an Iranian center forward who plays for Tractor FC (Iran’s First Division) andÂ has shown good potential in the Iran U-16 national team.

Reports have emerged that he has already received an offer to train for a month at the Vitoria facilities.Â Â

According to the Iranian press, he has been mentioned as one of the footballers with great potential in his country.

This season, he has yet to see consistent game time with his team, how have so far played eleven matches this season.