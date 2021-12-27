Newcastle and Everton boost: Lyon agree Azmoun terms, but Â£2.5m fee not enough [Report]

8 views

The Boot Room – CHESHIRE, Newcastle, and Everton have received a boost in their reported pursuit of Zenit St. Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun. Lyon has agreed to personal terms, but the French club is unwilling to pay more than Â£2.5million.

Azmoun, 26, has continued his stunning form since his move to the Russian giants in February 2019. The 60-time Iran international has scored 62 goals in 104 Zenit outings â€“ 10 of which have come this season.

However, Azmoun is out of contract at the end of the season. A move is expected and could occur as early as January â€“ with Foot Mercato saying Lyon and Newcastle are keen. 90Min says Everton is keen on Azmoun.

The latest reports state that Azmoun has agreed to a contract at Lyon until June 2026. However, Lyon is struggling to meet Champions League star Zenitâ€™s asking price to get him in January â€“ and not on a free in the summer.

Lyon is only willing to pay Â£2.5million, and while they could get him on a free â€“ it opens up the possibility of other clubs chancing their arm. Everton and Newcastle can certainly pay more than the aforementioned figure.

Newcastle and Everton boost: Should clubs move for Azmoun in January?

Everton desperately needs an addition in the final third. Salomon Rondon has struggled since reuniting with Rafa Benitez at the Toffees, while Dom Calvert-Lewin remains injured and on the sidelines.

The Toon need firepower to get themselves out of the drop zone. At a bargain fee of slightly more than Lyonâ€™s offering of Â£2.5million, he is easily worth it, regardless of Everton or Newcastleâ€™s current options.