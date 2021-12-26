Hazfi Cup: Round of 16 draw to be held on Monday

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Sixteen football teams will discover their fate on Monday at Iranâ€™s 2021/22 Hazfi Cup Round of 16.

The ceremony will be held in Iranâ€™s Football League Organization.

Esteghlal, Persepolis, Mes Rafsanjan, Sanat Naft, Khalij Fars Mahshahr, Sepahan, Zob Ahan, Mes Kerman, Gol Gohar, Padideh, Aluminum, Kheybar Khoramabad, Nassaji, Naft Masjed Soleyman, Paykan, and Foolad have booked their place in Round of 16.

Iranâ€™s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal is the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.

Foolad are the defending champions of the competition.