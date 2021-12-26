FIFA bans Tractor Sazi from transfer window

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – ZURICH, FIFA has banned Iranâ€™s Tractor football club from signing players at the transfer window.

The Iranian football club has been banned due to unpaid debts to their former striker Okacha Hamzaoui

The Algerian signed for Tractor in January 2020 and scored one goal in 20 matches for the Tabriz-based football club.

On Saturday, another Iranian club Zob Ahan were handed a transfer ban by FIFA after they failed to pay Darko Bjedovâ€™s payment.

Tractor sit 11th in Iran football league and have collected 11 points out of 11 matches.