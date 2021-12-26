Team Melli end 2021 with no defeats

125 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team ends the calendar year without suffering a single defeat.

Dragan Skocicâ€™s team almost booked their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well.

Iran earned 12 victories and one draw in 2021.

Argentina and Algeria are also national teams who didnâ€™t lose a match in the current year.



Albiceleste registered 11 wins and five draws in 2021. Lionel Messiâ€™s Argentina also won CONMEBOL Copa America 2021.

Algeria also recorded 13 wins and four draws in the 2021.