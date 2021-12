(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s women’s football team defeated Zob Ahan football club 2-0 in a friendly match on Saturday.

Negin Zandi and Hajar Dabaghi scored for Maryam Irandoost’s side in the match, held in Tehran’s Azadi Complex.

Iran prepares for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022, which will be held in India from January 20 to February 6.

Team Melli has been drawn in Group A along with host India, eight-time winner China and Chinese Taipei.