(No Ratings Yet)

24 views

Tasnim – BUSHEHR, Iran beach soccer team earned its third win over Belarus in a friendly match on Tuesday.

Team Melli defeated the European team 5-2.

Nasrollah Shahmoradi (two goals), Mohammad Ahmadzadeh (two goals), and Mohammad Ali Mokhtari scored for Iran.

It was Iran’s third win over Belarus as the Persians had defeated the team 3-2 and 5-4 in its past two matches.

The matches were held in Iran’s southern port city of Bushehr.