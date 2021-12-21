60 views

Persianfootball.com – LISBON, Ali Alipour scored a consolation for Maritimo in their away loss to Benfica.

The match held in the capital Lisbon, saw the home side dominate against the side from Medeira as they put 7 goals past their opponents.

Having started on the bench, Iranian striker Alipour was brought in on the 58th minute of the game to reinforce the Maritimo attack, who at that stage had already conceded five goals.

In the 81st minute of the match, a cross by Pedro Pelagio from the right saw Alipour attacking the ball and heading into the heart of the goal decreasing the score to 5-1.

Maritimo would concede a further 2 goals in the final stages of the game.

The heavy loss sees Maritimo sit in 14th place in the Portuguese league standings, while Benfica is in 3rd place.