IPL: Esteghlal beats Sepahan in Tehran [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team earned a 1-0 hard-fought win over Sepahan on Matchday 10 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Left-footed Jafar Salmani scored the solitary goal of the match in the 35th minute in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium.

Sepahan put the hosts under pressure but their strikers failed to capitalize on their chances.

Esteghlal moved top with 20 points, a point ahead of Gol Gohar, Sepahan and Aluminum.

On Wednesday, Gol Gohar will host Foolad, Aluminum play Nassaji, Persepolis meet Paykan, Sanat Naft face Padideh, Fajr Sepasi host Mes, Zob Ahan encounter Havadar and Tractor entertain Naft Masjed Soleyman.