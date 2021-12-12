Sayyadmanesh scores against Dynamo Kyiv in farewell to Zorya Luhansk [VIDEO]

214 views

Milliyet.com.tr – KYIV, Playing his last game for Zorya against Dynamo Kyiv, Allahyar helped Lucescu’s team gain a vital point on the road.

The Iranian attacker, whose loan period with the Ukrainian team has now ended, will return to his parent club Fenerbahçe.

Allahyar, who went to Ukraine’s Zorya on loan from Turkey, completed his temporary term of just over a year. With his final game with the team, his farewell was completed in style.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scored the only goal for his team in the 49th minute of the match against last year’s champions, Dynamo Kyiv.

Performing away against the capital’s team, Allahyar saved Zorya from defeat with his equalizer as the match ended 1-1.

After the match, Zorya coach Viktor Skrypnyk stated, “Allahyar is leaving us. This match was his last game here,” he explained.

While it was stated that the Iranian football player said goodbye to his teammates, it was also mentioned that he would return to his parent club, Fenerbahçe.