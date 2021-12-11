Younes Delfi scores winner to help HNK Gorica defeat Rijeka

Posted by on
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
1 views

Vecernji.hr – RIJEKA, HNK Gorica surprised the league leaders of the Croatian championship and as visitors defeated Rijeka 2: 1 (0: 0).Â 

Gorica took the lead in the 64th minute with a goal by Kristijan LovriÄ‡.

Iranian Younes Delfi increased the advantage of the guests to 2:0 in the 76th minute.

The defeat of Rijeka was mitigated by a consolation goal from Josip DrmiÄ‡ in the 78th minute.

Rijeka played with a player less from the 34th minute when Prince Ampem was sent off due to a second yellow card.Â 

Gorica is traditionally a rival to Rijeka, and it proved to be such in the 19th round of league play, although, in the last four matches facing each other, Gorica suffered four defeats.


Recent Headlines: