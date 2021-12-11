Younes Delfi scores winner to help HNK Gorica defeat Rijeka

1 views

HNK Gorica surprised the league leaders of the Croatian championship and as visitors defeated Rijeka 2: 1 (0: 0).

Gorica took the lead in the 64th minute with a goal by Kristijan LovriÄ‡.

Iranian Younes Delfi increased the advantage of the guests to 2:0 in the 76th minute.

The defeat of Rijeka was mitigated by a consolation goal from Josip DrmiÄ‡ in the 78th minute.

Rijeka played with a player less from the 34th minute when Prince Ampem was sent off due to a second yellow card.Â

Gorica is traditionally a rival to Rijeka, and it proved to be such in the 19th round of league play, although, in the last four matches facing each other, Gorica suffered four defeats.