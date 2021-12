87 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Former Iran national futsal team player Vahid Shamsaei is reportedly a candidate to take charge of the Iran futsal team.

The team is currently headed by Mohammad Nazemosharia at the moment but media reports suggest that Shamsaei has been negotiated with the chief of the Iran Football Federation Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem.

Shamsaei, 46, was a member of the Iran futsal team from 1999 to 2017.

He has coached Iranian futsal clubs Tasisat Daryaei and Giti Pasand.