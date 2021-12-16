IPL: Aluminium move top, Persepolis defeats Paykan [VIDEO]

87 views

Tehran Times – SARI, the Aluminum football team were held to a 1-1 draw by Nassaji on Wednesday but moved to the top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) table.

In the match held in Sari, Karim Eslami gave Nassaji the lead in the 40th minute but Meysam Majidi equalized the match from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

Zob Ahan lost to Havadar 1-0 in Isfahan. Amirhossein Khodamoradi scored the winner in the 71st minute.

Fajr Sepasi and Mes Rafsanjan played out a goalless draw in Shiraz.

Tractor defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman thanks to goals from Reza Dehghani (14th) and Saman Nariman Jahan (90th).

Sanat Naft earned a late win against struggling Padideh. Shervin Bozorg scored the winning goal in the added time.

Persepolis beat Paykan 3-1 in Tehran’s Dasgerdi Stadium. Mehdi Abdi opened the scoring for the Reds in the 18th minute. Issa Alekasir made it 2-0 in the 64th minute. Paykan pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute. Alireza Koushki halved the deficit from the penalty spot. Substitute Ali Shojaei scored Persepolis’ third goal in the dying moments of the match.

In Sirjan, 10-man Gol Gohar could remain top of the table with a draw but suffered a 1-0 loss against visiting team Foolad. Luciano Pereira converted his penalty in the 30th minute. Amin Pourali was sent off in the 20th minute.

At the end of Matchday 10 of IPL, Aluminum moved top of the league with 20 points, followed by Esteghlal, Gol Gohar, Sepahan.