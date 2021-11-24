IPL: Persepolis defeat Sanat Naft, Sepahan move top [VIDEO]

25 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sanat Naft on Matchday 6 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in front of about 5,000 spectators, Milad Sarlak scored the solitary goal of the match in the 72nd minute.

In Shiraz, Sepahan defeated Fajr Sepasi 2-0 thanks to goals from Ezatolah Pourghaz and Mohammadreza Hosseini.

Esteghlal and Gol Gohar played out a goalless draw in Sirjan, Nassaji shared the spoils with Paykan in a 2-2 draw, Foolad defeated Zob Ahan 1-0 in Isfahan, Tractor edged Padideh 1-0 in Tabriz, Naft Masjed Soleyman lost to Mes 1-0 in their home match and Havadar and Aluminum played out a goalless draw in Tehran.

Sepahan moved top of the table with 13 points, followed by Aluminum, Esteghlal and Persepolis.