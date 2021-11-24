Arsenal told they can sign Azmoun on free transfer by ex-Gunners star [Report]

159 views

Football London – LONDON, Andriy Arshavin is convinced that Sardar Azmoun wants to leave Zenit St Petersburg.

The Iran international previously admitted to Soccer RU that Tottenham Hotspur was one of several European clubs to have missed out on the chance to sign him at the close of the summer’s transfer window.

A few months on, it seems as though Spurs’ north London rivals are now interested in signing the 26-year-old, who continues to be linked to Lyon and Bayer Leverkusen.

With his contract running down at Zenit, Azmoun – who was once labeled as Iran’s answer to Lionel Messi by journalists – will be allowed to leave on a free transfer in the summer and is permitted to negotiate a pre-contractual agreement with clubs as early as January.

And it appears as though he is ready to move on, or at least that’s the opinion of former Gunners winger, Arshavin.

“Azmoun has a desire to leave,” he told Sport24, via HITC.

“Both sides are behaving openly and honestly. The player wants to leave. Azmoun remains a professional, he had a good first half (of the season). But we cannot force Serdar to stay.

“Azmoun, at Zenit, can only be replaced by a foreigner. It is important to find one. I don’t see a similar player in Russia.”

Arshavin spent the majority of his career with his beloved Zenit before signing for Arsenal in a deal worth £15million – a then club-record fee – in 2009.

He spent three years in north London before returning to the Russian outfit in 2012 – firstly on loan before a deal was made permanent in 2013.

Arshavin showed moments of brilliance in a red and white shirt but struggled for consistency at the Emirates.

Nevertheless, if Mikel Artea and the Gunners do pursue a deal for Azmoun, they’ll be hoping for better luck this time around.