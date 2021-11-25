Alireza Beiranvand enters Guinness World Records for longest throw [VIDEO]

103 views

L’equipe – PORTO, Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand entered the Guinness World Records on Thursday for the longest throw ever on a soccer field – a throw of … 61.26m!

Now 29, the Boavista goalkeeper achieved this feat on October 11, 2016, in a 2018 World Cup qualifying match against South Korea.Â

Having qualified for the World Cup in Russia, Beiranvand then distinguished himself worldwide by stopping a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Originally from the village of Sarab-e Yas, the player grew up in a nomadic family in the province of Lorestan, before coming to Tehran on his own at the age of 15 to fulfill his dream of becoming a footballer.