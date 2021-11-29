Five Iranian players to sign with Juventud de Torremolinos

579 views

Tasnim – MALAGA, Five Iranian players arrived in the Spanish city of Malaga on Monday to join Juventud de Torremolinos.

Center forward Mehdi Mohammadyari, attacking midfielder Hamid Reza Taherkhani, center back Mehdi Rahimi and goalkeeper Mehdi Amini have signed for Spanish third-tier football team Juventud de Torremolinos.

Iranian woman defender Ghazaleh Salehipour also joined the womenâ€™s Juventud de Torremolinos squad.

Founded in 1958, it plays in Tercera DivisiÃ³n â€“ Group 9, holding home matches at Estadio Municipal El Pozuelo.