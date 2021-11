(No Ratings Yet)

76 views

Tasnim – ROME, Sardar Azmoun could be set to leave Zenit in the January transfer window.

The Russian giants are eyeing a swap deal for Atalanta forward Aleksei Andreyevich Miranchuk, Italian media reported.

The Iranian forward’s deal will run until the summer and Zenit wants to sign the former Lokomotiv Moscow striker.

Miranchuk has failed to meet expectations in the Serie A side.

Azmoun has been also linked with a move to French top flight club Lyon.